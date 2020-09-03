ACPS hosts first meeting of “Portrait of a Graduate” design team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over 100 community members in Albemarle county participated in the first design team meeting Thursday night to create Albemarle’s “Portrait of a Graduate”.
Albemarle County Public Schools along with the non-profit group Battelle for Kids are leading the team. The idea is to create a shared community vision for what the ideal graduate looks like, and specifically what skills they should possess for a successful future.
One key topic was how to best prepare students for a future where a lot of current workforce jobs will be automated.
“This is another trend that can exacerbate some of the racist structures that may exist in our society,” Mike Nicholson from Battelle for Kids said. “People of color comprise a disproportionate number of the routine workforce, and thus are more susceptible to having their work displaced by automation.”
Thursday’s meeting was the first of five for the Portrait of a Graduate design team. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9th at 6pm.
