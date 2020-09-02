UVA coronavirus cases spike days ahead of in-person instruction start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 cases are creeping up at the University of Virginia, even though all students are currently learning virtually. At the same time, community concern is growing after James Madison University’s false start.
A lot is on the line this week as a flood of students plan to return to Charlottesville to move in this weekend and start classes in person on Tuesday, September 8.
As of Wednesday, September 2, UVA’s COVID tracker reports a total of 155 coronavirus cases within the school community. 117 of those cases are students. Pre-arrival testing is not included in the number of student positives.
This is an increase of 28 new student cases in just 24 hours even though in-person person classes have yet to start.
This raises the question: If these are the numbers about a week before the official return to grounds - what comes next?
“I think our concern is that it gets beyond the point where we can contain it,” Thomas Jefferson Health District Incident Commander Ryan McKay said. “...Or it gets to a point where one to two to three weeks in, it’s large enough that there may be concerns about hospital infrastructure.”
UVA and the Thomas Jefferson Health District have been working together for months to prepare for students to return to grounds.
“We have a dedicated group that would be funded by the university to do case investigation and contact tracing,” McKay said. “That would allow us to sort of build up some capacity but really focus specifically on student investigations, case investigations, and faculty investigations too.”
Even with safety protocols and contract tracers in place and ready to go, underlying concerns linger, especially as other universities including JMU are already sending students home.
“There are things beyond public health control and beyond the university’s control,” McKay said.
NBC29 reached out to UVA to discuss the stakes going into this week. The administration could not immediately comment on this story.
McKay says students need to be extra vigilant during this time, even if they have no symptoms. “We really want to stress that for everyone because if you’re asymptomatic, you just don’t know. You could be inadvertently spreading it,” he said.
Even with all of the work TJHD and UVA have put in to make this semester work, McKay says students and staff have to buy in to pull it off and keep everyone safe. “All the measures can be put in place but there’s an execution piece to this, responsibility on an individual level. That’s really going to mitigate or minimize spread,” he said.
McKay understands that many of the people living and working in Charlottesville are worried about going into this next week and says to be smart about it. “For the community that might be fearful, just reiterating also that individuals can take control over where they go and understand where the risk might be,” he said.
UVA is encouraging students to self-quarantine in these few days leading up to the official return to grounds.
