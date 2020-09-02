Threat for Some Severe Storms Thursday Afternoon

A cold front will push across the state on Friday a few showers or a storm still possible. Behind this front, a nice change of the air mass for the weekend. Cooler and less humid and dry days Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some morning lows in the upper 50s. Labor Day Monday more seasonable in the mid 80s. Currently, by the middle of next week, more storms to make a return.