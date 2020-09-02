Threat for Some Severe Storms Thursday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm and muggy for the overnight. Another hot and humid day Thursday with the threat for some severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Remain weather aware, as storms that develop Thursday could produce damaging wind gusts, some hail and isolated tornadoes. While the risk for severe storms exists across the entire area, an elevated risk is currently, north and east of Charlottesville. The time frame for severe storms, mainly between 3 PM and 9 PM.
A cold front will push across the state on Friday a few showers or a storm still possible. Behind this front, a nice change of the air mass for the weekend. Cooler and less humid and dry days Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some morning lows in the upper 50s. Labor Day Monday more seasonable in the mid 80s. Currently, by the middle of next week, more storms to make a return.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nana is set to make landfall in Belize and move across Central America with heavy rain and weaken through the late week. Tropical Storm Omar is now a depression and is weakening as it moves farther away from the U.S. East coast.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms - some severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday - Labor Day: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs mid 80s.
