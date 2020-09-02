Supervisors discussing proposed 2021 legislative priorities for Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Attorney Greg Kamptner reviewed proposed legislative priorities for the 2021 General Assembly session during a meeting with the Board of Supervisors Wednesday, September 2.
Those proposed items include enabling civil penalties instead of criminal punishment for local violations, enabling localities to carry over appropriated funds for multi-year capital projects, amending state law to establish minimum standards for certain, “farm buildings or structures” or Redefine the Term, and enabling public bodies to meet by electronic communication means when a state or local emergency is declared and certain conditions exist.
The priorities were generally well received by board members.
“I agree with all of them, especially the farm buildings and structures. I think there needs to be a minimum standard for safety if we are going to have weddings and things like that” Rivanna District Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley said.
Members of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors also discussed some other legislative initiatives, including to stop extending the sunset clauses in Virginia Code 15.2-2209 and expanding the authority to use photo-speed monitoring devices
