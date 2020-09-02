Stroke patient gives piano performance in SMJH lobby as he recovers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The lobby of Sentara Martha Jefferson in Albemarle County has been vibrant with the sounds of patient Charles Eldridge tickling the ivories on the lobby piano.
Eldridge, a professional musician, is recovering from a stroke he had on Saturday, August 30. He was able to play the lobby piano only 24 hours after suffering his stroke.
Eldridge has been a musician since a child, and believes his piano playing could be used as therapy for recovery.
“It’s just that those pathways that have been there forever for their whole, entire life that you’re kind of reviving and bringing back to life, which brings them pleasure, brings them joy,” SMJH Stroke Program Coordinator Christi Hankle said. “It brings them that willingness and desire to want to keep moving forward with recovery.”
Eldridge credit’s his wife, Anita Franklin, for recognizing the signs of a stroke, and calling 911.
Hankle says 80% of strokes can be prevented, and its important to recognize the warning signs of a stroke with the acronym of BEFAST: Balance or dizziness
- Eye issues, such as double vision
- Face problems, facial droop, or facial weakness
- Arm or leg weakness or numbness
- Speech problems, confusion
- Time is of the essence
