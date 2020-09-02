Report shows effects of COVID-19 on retail businesses in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The newest report from the Free Enterprise Forum shows some changes in local retail spending during the first half of the year due to coronavirus pandemic.
The forum recently released its 2Q 2020 Retail Report, which used sales tax data from the greater Charlottesville and surrounding areas to compare retail spending to the previous year.
According to the report, retail sales in Charlottesville were down by 11.62% compared with last year, while retail sales in surrounding counties like Augusta, Fluvanna, and Greene were up dramatically in contrast to 2019, in some cases by more than 20%. Albemarle County’s net change remained relatively flat.
Neil Williamson, president of the Free Enterprise Forum and author of the report, attributed the change to three factors that were all due to COVID-19:
- The increase in people working from home
- School closures
- The interruption in business operations
Williamson says the numbers show that local businesses have been able to adapt to the new business environment.
“We are seeing enterprises finding new ways to do business, utilizing Zoom meetings, finding ways to have people on their property, perhaps half the number of people, wearing masks at all times, their staff masked and gloved, all of these things are adjusting to the new COVID reality,” Williamson said.
Williamson also said that the “Wayfair Decision”, a Supreme Court ruling that affects sales taxes on online transactions, also contributed to these numbers. As a result of the ruling, 1% of all internet sales taxes collected in Virginia are remitted from the state to the locality where the order was shipped.
