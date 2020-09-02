Mail-in ballot requests in Charlottesville surge ahead of presidential election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Charlottesville prepares for an election unlike any other, it has already seen a significant increase in mail-in ballot requests.
The Charlottesville Electoral Board met in-person on Wednesday night and discussed new equipment for early voting and plans to print ballots.
It also shared an update on the numbers so far.
“We have three times the number of requests that we had this time [for the June primary],” said Voter Registration Manager Jamie Virostko. “So we are on a pace - we did 5,000 in June... we’re looking at 12 to 15 thousand ballots [in November].”
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 13, and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.
