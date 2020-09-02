Heat and humidity returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog and drizzle will lift as temperatures and humidity rise. Southwesterly wind is expected to warm conditions to above normal levels. An approaching cold front will cause scattered storms later Today and Tonight. A second cold front will produce a scattered storm Thursday. Meanwhile, a Canadian area of high pressure will build in, lowering humidity and temperatures.The long holiday Weekend will be nice. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, early fog, late storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight, Mostly cloudy, scattered storms and fog, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy a few storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
