Heat and humidity returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog and drizzle will lift as temperatures and humidity rise. Southwesterly wind is expected to warm conditions to above normal levels. An approaching cold front will cause scattered storms later Today and Tonight. A second cold front will produce a scattered storm Thursday. Meanwhile, a Canadian area of high pressure will build in, lowering humidity and temperatures.The long holiday Weekend will be nice. Have a great and safe day !