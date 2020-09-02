Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep the umbrella close by this afternoon. One of two cold fronts are expected to advance across the area. Gusty wind and a period of heavy rain may accompany the front. A second front is expected later Thursday with the same results. Meanwhile, a Canadian high pressure ridge will build in behind the front . Cooler and less humid conditions are expected for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !