Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keep the umbrella close by this afternoon. One of two cold fronts are expected to advance across the area. Gusty wind and a period of heavy rain may accompany the front. A second front is expected later Thursday with the same results. Meanwhile, a Canadian high pressure ridge will build in behind the front . Cooler and less humid conditions are expected for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening storms, then clearing with fog, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
