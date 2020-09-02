CPD: Albemarle Co. man dies in crash on Emmet Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say an Albemarle County man involved in a two-vehicle crash on Emmet Street earlier in the week has died.
City police officers were called out to the intersection of Emmet St. and Barracks Road around 10:40 a.m. Monday, August 31.
The driver of a Toyota Camry was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger in the Toyota, 87-year-old Peter Norwood Stahl, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
CPD announced Wednesday, September 2, that Stahl later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Chevy Suburban was uninjured.
The Charlottesville Police Department says the crash is still under investigation, and that charges are pending.
