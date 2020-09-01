Warmer Wednesday. Few Scattered PM Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds, some showers, drizzle and areas of fog will remain with us overnight. Wednesday begins cloudy with a few showers, but turns warm and more humid. During the afternoon, a few scattered storms. Isolated severe storms possible. The main threat damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail. While low, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Hot and humid conditions will carry through the late week, A few more scattered storms. A cold front will push across the Mid-Atlantic Friday and this will usher in a nice change of the air mass for the weekend. Currently, cooler and less humid and dry days Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some morning lows in the upper 50s. Labor Day Monday more seasonable in the mid 80s. Another front to approach late Monday night into Tuesday that could trigger a few storms.
There are two tropical storms right now. Tropical storm Nana in the Caribbean is forecast to become a hurricane and make landfall in Central America this week. Closer to the East coast is Tropical Storm Omar off the coast of the North Carolina Outer Banks and moving away from the U.S. This storm is forecast to weaken over the next few days. September is the peak month of the Atlantic hurricane season and this year has already been very active.
Tonight: Cloudy, few showers, drizzle, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Wednesday: Few AM showers. Variable clouds, warm, humid. Few PM storms - isolated severe possible. Highs 85-90. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few PM storms - isolated severe possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Isolated storm. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday - Labor Day: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.