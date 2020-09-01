Walker, Brackney broadly discuss reforms, respond to charges against CPD officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just a few hours after charges were filed against Charlottesville police officer Jeffrey Jaeger, the city hosted a public conversation on policing with Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
After an hour of discussing broad areas of reform on Cville360, the listening session turned into a Q&A, and Brackney was pressed for the first time on the charges brought against Jaeger.
“It does tell you that when complaints are filed that we really investigate them,” Brackney said.
The criminal investigation found probable cause that an assault and battery occurred during a March incident, according to the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney.
“We do have practices in place, and they do work,” Brackney said.
While body camera footage was not released, Brackney said it was a help in this investigation and is a vital resource.
“As we are talking about changing systems,” she said, “I think the community wants this as well - our body-worn cameras.”
A lot of the time Walker and Brackney talked about ideas within policing, whether it be transparency or review boards. While those discussions were somewhat nonspecific, Brackney did point to the concrete policy change of making public summaries of internal affairs complaints.
Another part of the discussion was about which communities are policed and how they are policed.
“Healthy communities don’t have police in them 24/7, or every day at the same time, or walking around talking to kids,” Walker said. “That’s not what you see.”
As the conversation wrapped, Brackney asked for patience during times of change.
“The community doesn’t want to hear this, because we do want change right away and we’ve been working at it, but there has to be some opportunity for grace,” she said.
Brackney said one of her concrete goals for the next year is to have more officers live in the community they serve.
