UVA alum and former ’Jeopardy!’ contestant launches trivia app

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia class of ’97 graduate who was a contestant on both ’Jeopardy!’ and ’Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ is using his game show experience to spread his love for trivia.
Ever since Donnie Edgemon was 9 years old he dreamed of being on the biggest trivia stage of all time. In December of 2015, Edgemon’s dream became a reality, placing third in ’Jeopardy!’ His time on ’Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ aired In January of 2019.
“That was a lifelong ambition fulfilled, something that I’ve wanted to do since the Trebek version of that show came on the air,” Edgemon said.
Edgemon says in the spring of his fourth year at UVA, he and his roommates got into the habit of watching ’Jeopardy!’ every night and began playing Trivial Pursuit together.
Now he’s taking his love for knowledge to a different platform, creating an app called Triviappolis Treasures. The app launched in June and has 13,000 questions written by mainly former ’Jeopardy!’ contestants.
“Triviappolis Treasures is a rapid fire trivia app for people who are curious about places,” Edgemon said. “It is a multiple choice trivia app with questions oriented around cities. The idea of it is that we might all have curiosities about places maybe places we’re from or places we’re planning to travel.”
Edgemon’s advice to anyone aspiring to participate in a show like ’Jeopardy!’ or ’Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ is to acquire broad knowledge and feed off your curiosity.
