Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel renamed Hotel 24 South

Formerly known as the Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center, the hotel’s ownership group determined that it was appropriate to rename the hotel. Since the hotel reopened in 2005, the ownership has remained deeply committed to retaining the historic nature of the hotel, spending millions of dollars to preserve its beautiful ballrooms, and historic organ, and ensuring that the hotel was refurbished to its landmark status. The commitment to the engrained history remains a top priority to the community.