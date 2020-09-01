Marijuana growing areas located in Greene County, several plants seized

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force collaborated to conduct air operations and located illegally grown marijuana in Greene County on Friday, Aug. 28.
According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter was able to locate several marijuana grows and several plants were seized.
The release said the location in the county will not be released because the investigation is still open. No arrests have been made.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office thanked all the agencies that assisted in the operation.
