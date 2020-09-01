Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few residual showers are expected Today. A warm front will bring a chance for scattered storms Wednesday as temperatures warm to more seasonal levels. A cold front will bring a few scattered showers late this week. Meanwhile high pressure will build in for our holiday Weekend. Sunny and great....Have a great and safe day,
Today: Cloudy with a few showers Today, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog and stray showers, Low: around 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, a few showers, high: around 90...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
