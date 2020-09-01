A few showers

Gradually drying out

By David Rogers | September 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 12:32 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Circulation around an exiting area of low pressure continues to keep clouds, showers and fog in our area. By Wednesday a warm front will lift north, overall a drying trend will take place, however a scattered storm is possible Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach Thursday and Friday, a few showers are possible. Cooler and less humid conditions will move in for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with a few showers, High: low 80s

Tonight: Fog and a shower, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

