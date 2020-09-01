CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Circulation around an exiting area of low pressure continues to keep clouds, showers and fog in our area. By Wednesday a warm front will lift north, overall a drying trend will take place, however a scattered storm is possible Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach Thursday and Friday, a few showers are possible. Cooler and less humid conditions will move in for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with a few showers, High: low 80s
Tonight: Fog and a shower, Low: around 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, shower, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
