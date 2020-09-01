CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Circulation around an exiting area of low pressure continues to keep clouds, showers and fog in our area. By Wednesday a warm front will lift north, overall a drying trend will take place, however a scattered storm is possible Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach Thursday and Friday, a few showers are possible. Cooler and less humid conditions will move in for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !