Cross-Training: Senior De’Vante Cross has found a home at safety, after playing multiple positions for the ‘Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - De’Vonte Cross has played all over the field during his career with the Virginia football team.
Cross was recruited as QB, but didn’t stay there.
He played wide receiver and cornerback as a freshman.
Cross played both sides of the ball again as a sophomore, at wide receiver and free safety.
He started all fourteen games on defense last year, but at two positions: cornerback and safety.
Cross has been primarily focused on safety this fall.
“It’s exciting, just to be settled down in one area,” says Cross. “It’s fun, it lets you gain more and more experience. I got a good amount of experience last year, and now I get to put it all together for my final season, and I’m looking forward to it.”
But the Cavaliers have seen the benefits of positional flexibility, so there’s still plenty of cross-training at multiple positions.
“So really, all I can really tell you is that I play defense, and that’s all I got for you,” Cross said, with a laugh.
Teammate Nick Grant says there is a limit to the positions Cross can play.
“He plays defense back, to clarify,” Grant said, with a smile. “I’ll say that. He plays defensive back. He’s not going to be in a 9-tech, or inside linebacker alignment. He’s a DB, though. Definitely a DB.”
The Wahoos will have a veteran group of defensive backs this season.
“We’re a pretty cohesive group,” says Grant. “We’ve all played together for at least four years. All of us have played multiple positions in the secondary, so we all understand what each other has, and how to work together, pretty completely.”
Cross adds, “We have a senior defense, really. A lot of the defense is upperclassmen, which is great. We’ve all been in the program for a long time. We know the defense, we know the culture, and we’re just going to take that and play. We’re going to play hard. We know what we have to do. We’ve all seen what it looks like. We’re just looking forward to the challenges of this season.”
The ACC announced on Tuesday that the September 19th season opener for Virginia and Virginia Tech will kickoff at either 3:30 or 7:30 in Blacksburg.
An official decision will be made following the games played on September 12th.
