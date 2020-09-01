Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau is going mobile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB)will be hitting the road soon.
CACVB announced its planning to set up two mobile visitors centers that will move between attractions in both Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The vans will replace the two traditional shops that are currently located in Crozet and on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.
“They’ll likely be Ford Sprinter vans that will be branded with beautiful photos of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and they will be able to go to where the visitors are. So we’ll be able to have more visitor interaction, and we’ll continue to be able to interact with our visitors in a safe way,” CACVB Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brantley Ussery said.
There is no set timeline on when the mobile units will be roaming around but CACVB says the goal is early 2021.
