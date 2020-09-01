Central Virginia food pantries continue to serve during the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food pantries all across central Virginia have been serving more people with less resources during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been quite a challenge,” Feeding Greene Inc. Director Rhonda Oliver said. “We lost about 80% of our volunteers, because we basically have older volunteers that the doctors were telling them that they needed to be home right now.”
Losing volunteers, as well as food and monetary donations, is a common pattern at food banks during the pandemic.
“Now, you know, we’re down to just those [volunteers] that are younger,” Holy Comforter Catholic Church Director of Outreach Bridget Davis said.
Both the Feeding Greene Inc. and the Catholic Church of the Holy Comforter Food Pantry say the pandemic has changed how they serve.
“We’ve brought it outside so people can access it safely,” Davis said.
“Families used to come in and shop for their food. They got to pick out what they took home, and that wasn’t the case anymore,” Oliver said. “We had to start boxing all of their food, every single bit of it, and load their cars up as a drive-through model.”
Despite all the hardships, both pantries understand they’re needed in the community.
“I mean, we’re considered essential workers and that’s for good reason that you know people still have to have to be fed,” Davis said.
