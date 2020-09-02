Albemarle planners discuss new land use designations for downtown Crozet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Planning Commission took the next steps to update the Crozet Master Plan during its meeting Tuesday night.
Planners discussed how to redesign and develop downtown Crozet while also addressing community concerns like preserving housing affordability and Crozet’s small-town identity.
County staff is proposing the creation of a new Middle Density Residential housing designation to encourage more single-family units and town homes.
Planners are open to the new designation but are concerned that it might deter the development of affordable housing.
“When we think about middle density residential land use to support stated goals within Crozet, we need to think about affordability and diversity within these housing categories,” Rick Randolph, an Albemarle planning commission member, said. “When I say diversity, I’m talking about socioeconomic and racial diversity.”
Staff and planners also discussed creating a “Downtown Neighborhoods Overlay” zone to preserve and maintain historic neighborhoods and already existing affordable homes.
Planning commission’s next meeting is scheduled for September 15th.
