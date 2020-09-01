ACPD investigating report of armed robbery at gas station

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says its investigating a reported armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express.
The department says officers were called out to the gas station on Rio Road around 10 p.m. Monday, August 31. They spoke to the store clerk, who had been assaulted during the incident.
According to ACPD, the suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money from the register, struck the clerk, and then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5808, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.