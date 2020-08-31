VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

By NBC29 Newsroom | August 31, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 3:52 PM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Route 262 in Augusta County Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Route 252 a little after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 30.

Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Honda Civic. The Suburban then spun around and struck a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling behind the Honda.

The driver of the Honda , 43-year-old Charlotte G. Gingerelli of Raphine, died at the scene. Investigators say she was wearing a seat belt.

