VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Route 262 in Augusta County Sunday morning.
Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Route 252 a little after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 30.
Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Honda Civic. The Suburban then spun around and struck a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling behind the Honda.
The driver of the Honda , 43-year-old Charlotte G. Gingerelli of Raphine, died at the scene. Investigators say she was wearing a seat belt.
