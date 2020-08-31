Unsettled Weather at Times

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It has been the wettest day at NBC29 in Charlottesville since the remnants of Hurricane Michael passed by on October 11, 2018! More than 3 inches of rain at this station since this morning. The heaviest rainfall is shifting more to the east. A Flood Warning continues from the National Weather Service for Charlottesville, portions of Albemarle and Nelson Counties through this evening. Risk for high water continues through late tonight. Overall the most widespread, heavy rain is exiting to the east.
Lingering showers and drizzle with areas of fog overnight.
An unsettled weather pattern at times for the first few days of September. A scattered shower and thunderstorm risk through Friday. High temperatures will go back above average mid week.
A cold front will push south of the region Friday night. This will usher in drier air and more seasonable temperatures for Memorial Day weekend! Watching the progress of a new cold front Labor Day. At this time, that front look to remain far enough northwest that it won’t have a direct impact on our weather during the day.
Monday night: Shower chance and drizzle. Areas of fog. Temperatures in the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Also a thunderstorm is possible later in the day and evening. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.
Wednesday to Friday: Partly cloudy, hotter and humid. An isolated to scattered shower/thunderstorm chance. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s. Patchy fog.
Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, Sunday, Monday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
