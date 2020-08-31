Unsettled Weather at Times

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It has been the wettest day at NBC29 in Charlottesville since the remnants of Hurricane Michael passed by on October 11, 2018! More than 3 inches of rain at this station since this morning. The heaviest rainfall is shifting more to the east. A Flood Warning continues from the National Weather Service for Charlottesville, portions of Albemarle and Nelson Counties through this evening. Risk for high water continues through late tonight. Overall the most widespread, heavy rain is exiting to the east.