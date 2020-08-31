Students picking up textbooks from Western Albemarle High School

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle High School students are stopping by the school to get their textbooks.
Students have been signing up on the school’s website for a time slot to go to WAHS to get their textbooks for the first semester of the school year.
Students started entering the school near the gym Monday, August 31, and gathered their textbooks stacked on tables along the hallway. New students and freshmen will continue up the stairs to the cafeteria for laptop pick up.
School materials such as notebooks, pens, and paper are also available for pick up if needed.
Masks are required, and hand sanitation stations are provided.
“When students come for textbook and material pick up they should have any textbooks they need to return from last year, a copy of their first semester schedule with their teachers name, and maybe a bag to carry their stuff,” Western Albemarle High School Assistant Principal Teresa Tyler said.
Textbook pick up at Western Albemarle High School continues 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. Some times will be available on September 9 for those students who were unable to get their textbooks this week.
