A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the NBC29 viewing area. A slow moving area of low pressure will bring light to moderate rain through Tuesday. 1″-3″ of rain is possible, and the potential for flooding is a reality. Steady rain will taper to showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be considerably cooler until mid-week. A cold front will keep us unsettled form Wednesday to Friday. Meanwhile high pressure will build in for the holiday weekend. Sunshine, low humidity and cooler temperatures can be expected. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low70s
Tonight: Rain and fog, Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Morning fog, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
