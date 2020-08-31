A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the NBC29 viewing area. A slow moving area of low pressure will bring light to moderate rain through Tuesday. 1″-3″ of rain is possible, and the potential for flooding is a reality. Steady rain will taper to showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be considerably cooler until mid-week. A cold front will keep us unsettled form Wednesday to Friday. Meanwhile high pressure will build in for the holiday weekend. Sunshine, low humidity and cooler temperatures can be expected. Have a great and safe day !