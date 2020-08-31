People in Staunton rally to stop the hate

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A group rallied on the steps of the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton Monday night with the message, stop the hate.
The rally was hosted by the Poor People’s Campaign, the Shenandoah Valley chapter, which is calling for a national moral revival.
Event organizer Linda Revi says it’s time to stop the love affair with violence and come together to put ’United” back in the United States of America.
“Our country is drowning in hate and we’ve gotta stop it,” said Revis. “And it’s not gonna be an act of congress that stops it, it’s gonna be one person at a time. Reaching across the aisle if need be, reaching out to people who don’t look like us. And then together we can move the needle.”
Revis says a rally is great, but the real work comes after and taking those steps to reach out to people.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.