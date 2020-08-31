Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving area of low pressure has delivered soaking rain Today. 1″ - 3″ are possible through Tuesday. Ground conditions are saturated, and flooding is a concern. Eventually the low will begin to pull away by Tuesday, tapering steady rain to showers. Meanwhile, a cold front will begin to impact our area by Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. Conditions will begin to improve by the upcoming holiday Weekend. Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s
Tonight: Rain and fog, Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy,scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
