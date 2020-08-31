Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving area of low pressure has delivered soaking rain Today. 1″ - 3″ are possible through Tuesday. Ground conditions are saturated, and flooding is a concern. Eventually the low will begin to pull away by Tuesday, tapering steady rain to showers. Meanwhile, a cold front will begin to impact our area by Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. Conditions will begin to improve by the upcoming holiday Weekend. Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Have a great and safe day !