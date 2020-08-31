Grab the umbrella

Possible flooding

By David Rogers | August 31, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 12:32 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A slow moving area of low pressure has delivered soaking rain Today. 1″ - 3″ are possible through Tuesday. Ground conditions are saturated, and flooding is a concern. Eventually the low will begin to pull away by Tuesday, tapering steady rain to showers. Meanwhile, a cold front will begin to impact our area by Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. Conditions will begin to improve by the upcoming holiday Weekend. Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s

Tonight: Rain and fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy,scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

