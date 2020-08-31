Free COVID-19 testing in Harrisonburg Sept. 4

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Source: Ted S. Warren)
By WHSV Newsroom | August 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 9:00 AM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is offering free drive-thru coronavirus testing at Hillandale Park from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4.

Appointments are required, and testing will be available for those who are experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, or have had close contact with a known COVID-19 case.

To schedule an appointment, call the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Health Department at 540-574-5101 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. or your local Health Department:

  • Bath: 540-839-7246
  • Highland: 540-468-2270
  • Lexington/Rockbridge: 540-463-3185
  • Staunton: 540-332-7830
  • Waynesboro: 540-949-0137

Registration for the event closes at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3.

For general COVID-19 questions, call 877-275-8343.

