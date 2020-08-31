Fatal motorcycle crash leaves one dead, 5th Street SW closed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fatal motorcycle crash has left one person dead, and closed a portion of 5th street SW in southern Charlottesville.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near at the intersection of 5th street SW and Cleveland avenue. The accident involved two motorcycles. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
In response to the crash the Charlottesville Police Department has closed 5th street SW between Harris road and Bailey road. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.
