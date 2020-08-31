CPD releases name of victim in fatal 5th Street motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A crash involving two motorcycles has left one person dead in Charlottesville.
Police were called out to a crash along 5th Street SW, near Cleveland Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, August 30.
Twenty-three-year-old Rahmean Najuan Rose was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say another male victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A portion of the road between Harris Road and Bailey Road was shut off to traffic for several hours while police investigated the scene.
The Charlottesville Police Department stated Monday, August 31, that the cause of the crash is under investigation.
