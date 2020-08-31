CPD: Crash sends 2 to the hospital

August 31, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital late Monday morning.

The police department warned drivers about traffic delays due to a crash in the area of Emmet Street and Barracks Road a little after 11:40 a.m. Monday, August 31.

According to CPD, two people were transported to the hospital, with one person being in critical condition.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more from the Charlottesville Police Department.

