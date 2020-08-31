Charlottesville mother sentenced for accidental death of her son

Charlottesville mom Nydia Love Lee sentenced to 4 years for abusing her 20-month-old toddler, and killing him. (Source: WVIR)
By Sharon Ketcham | August 31, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 6:53 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville woman is going to spend 4 years in prison for abusing her child and accidentally killing him.

Nydia Love Lee pleaded guilty to child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in Charlottesville Circuit Court. Originally, prosecutors charged her with second-degree murder.

Lee’s 20-month-old son died January 1, 2019.

Monday the judge sentenced her to a total of 15 years for both crimes, with a total of 11 years suspended.

