Charlottesville mother sentenced for accidental death of her son

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville woman is going to spend 4 years in prison for abusing her child and accidentally killing him.
Nydia Love Lee pleaded guilty to child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in Charlottesville Circuit Court. Originally, prosecutors charged her with second-degree murder.
Lee’s 20-month-old son died January 1, 2019.
Monday the judge sentenced her to a total of 15 years for both crimes, with a total of 11 years suspended.
