Asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff can get a COVID-19 test at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shortness of breath, a fever, and a cough are some of the main signs of the coronavirus, but at the University of Virginia you don’t necessarily need a symptom to get a test.
“Testing is vitally important, and we’re here to provide that,” UVA Medical Laboratories Chairman Dr. Christopher Moskaluk said.
Students are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before they return to UVA Grounds. Now, the university is expanding its testing capabilities to asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff.
“We are talking about a program that was set up by UVA leadership to allow for testing of people who aren’t symptomatic, or may not have been contacted by contact tracers in an outbreak investigation, but who have some reason to have a test,” Moskaluk said.
Asymptomatic testing at UVA is voluntary, and is on a first-come first-serve basis.
“The perfect candidate for somebody like this would be somebody who believes that they are a close contact of somebody who has tested positive. That would be the ideal situation,” Moskaluk said.
Moskaluk says the lab can handle 750 to 800 tests per day. He’s hoping to expand testing capacity by the end of September.
“This is mainly a way to provide reassurance to people who are working on grounds. Concerns are being taken very highly by administration,” Moskaluk said.
There are two mechanisms to this testing: There is the academic side, and people associated with the UVA Medical Center.
Asymptomatic people on the academic side will get a test through the Let’sGetChecked App, which began on Monday. Those who choose to be tested will get a self-administered test. People who are associated with the UVA Medical Center will need to schedule and an appointment with a UVA COVID Clinic for their swab. That program is in the final stages before it begins testing.
“I think that people need to weigh their concerns carefully, to see if they really need a test because this is a limited supply,” Dr. Moskaluk said.
Moskaluk says if you’re symptomatic, you should call your physician as soon as possible or call the UVA COVID Clinic in order to make an appointment.
