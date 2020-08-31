Artists race to finish masterpieces in a day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, one artist in Charlottesville raced against the clock for a good cause.
All day long, Chicho Lorenzo worked on a painting and showed his creative process behind the scenes. The challenge called “Arts Against The Clock”, hosted by The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, pushes artists to create a masterpiece in one day.
Viewers could watch on Facebook Live or peer in through the gallery window and tip artists to benefit the Bridge.
The biggest tipper at the end of the day became the owner of the newly created artwork.
