‘Antifa hunter’ gets 3 years for online racist threats

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A Florida man who waged an online campaign to terrorize and harass people who opposed his white supremacist ideology has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Daniel McMahon on Monday. McMahon pleaded guilty in April to using social media to threaten a Black activist to deter the man from running for office in Charlottesville, Virginia.
McMahon also admitted that he threatened to sexually assault the young autistic daughter of a woman who protested against white nationalists.
