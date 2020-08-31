Albemarle County offering Lift Grants to nonprofits

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Albemarle County is setting aside more than $1 million to help nonprofits in the area affected by COVID-19.
The county has a budget of $1.6 million in CARES Act funding it will be giving out through its Lift Grant program.
While previous efforts have focused on businesses in the area, this funding focuses on nonprofits.
“A lot of the federal and state support that’s come down through the CARES Act has focused on businesses and individuals, but not nonprofits that often provide a lot of the services that, especially during this time, have proven to be so critical in helping people get through the pandemic,” Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said.
The application will go live within the coming week and you can fill out an inquiry form to be notified when the application opens. You can access that form here.
