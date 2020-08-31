ACPS trangender policy could soon shape similar policies statewide

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Even though Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) new transgender student policy has not been approved by the county’s school board, it could soon be serving as a model for other school districts across the state.
The draft of the ACPS policy has yet to be voted on, as the school board waits to ensure it is in line with state policies.
However, as the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) continues work crafting its own transgender students policy, ACPS is offering up its policy as a model. If accepted, it would be a good sign that the measure the school district is proposing will ultimately mirror the state’s new policy.
Virginia’s General Assembly approved a bill directing VDOE to craft a transgender students policy in February.
