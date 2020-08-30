Three Notch’d Brewing introduces ’Black is Beautiful’ beer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is serving up a new brew called “Black is Beautiful.”
The new drink was made to bring awareness and justice to the Black community’s struggles. The original brew started out on the West Coast and was shared with breweries across the nation.
Black is Beautiful is an imperial stout with chocolate flavors. Proceeds from beers sold across the nation will support civil rights groups and advocacy organizations. It’s planned to be served on tap and in cans for a limited time.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.