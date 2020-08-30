Students use their art skills to thank teachers of Charlottesville City Schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students from Buford Middle School and Walker-Upper Elementary are showing some appreciation for their teachers with their art skills.
Students painted rocks, made posters and wrote letters for their teachers to thank them for their hard work adjusting to online or hybrid learning. The art will line the halls of the schools to welcome teachers back as they start the school year.
“We wanted to do something that was socially distanced but not virtual, so one of the PTO members suggested painting rocks, and so we loved that idea and we just advertised for folks to drop off any kind of artwork or any small treat for the teacher,” Walker-Buford PTO Co-President Laura Santiago said. “We’ve got paintings, and posters, and rocks, and plants. It’s wonderful.”
Santiago said the PTO is also working to raise money for teachers and families in Charlottesville City Schools to help those in need.
