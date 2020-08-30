‘Listen with grace and be kind to each other’ - ACPS teacher shares virtual learning tips for teachers, parents and students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Going from classroom to computer screen is not an easy feat, but Albemarle County Public Schools educator Kate Innes understands both sides of the struggle.
“For most of us, when the shutdown hit, we moved into what I like to call emergency learning, not necessarily virtual learning,” Innes said.
Innes has been teaching for 24 years. She says making the transition to complete virtual learning in the spring was like learning to teach all over again, but she’s found some teaching styles that seem to work.
“A lot of kids really liked flexibility,” Innes said. “They loved that it was laid out, all in a format that was, here’s what you need to have accomplished by the end of this week or even by the end of this day.”
She says for teachers, breaking up a class period into chunks, requiring active movement and asking for feedback is crucial, as each student has different needs.
“I, last spring, had students who became their family’s primary breadwinners because parents had been laid off, they went to work,” Innes explained. “They were like, ‘I just can’t do this during the day. How do I do it?’ So we worked out schedules and worked out ways for them to still learn and to still get the information and the education that they needed, just a little bit different.”
For students, doing something as simple as changing your clothes for the school day can make learning online feel more normal.
“Get out of your pajamas, get out of those pj’s and put on some school clothes because it’s going to help you go into learning mode,” Innes said.
As both a teacher and parent having to help her own son in elementary school, Innes says it’s important for parents to set learning goals with their student. She also recommended having a designated workspace stocked with supplies and free of distractions like electronics. She said if parents have trouble, communication is key.
“Contact your teacher and let them know. Contact a counselor and let them know because they will do their best to try to work with you to provide what you need,” Innes said.
Her most important piece of advice?
“Listen with grace and be kind to each other because we’re all like ’AHHH!’ but we’re going to do this because we know we want to do what’s best for kids and we want to teach those kids,” Innes said.
