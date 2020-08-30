Less Humid Sunday, Changes Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front has ushered in a drier and more stable air mass for today. Lower relative humidity and dew points ahead. Only for one day, however.
Tracking a weather disturbance over the southern Plains. This system will spread clouds our way overnight. Rain showers are likely Monday with a rumble of thunder possible. Most of the rain looks to fall over the Shenandoah Valley and over West Virginia. An easterly wind flow will keep temperatures below average. We’ll have to watch for possible high water Monday and Monday evening. Especially west.
A front nearby the first few days of September will keep our weather unsettled at times. Especially northwest. There will be chances for a shower/storm Tuesday through Friday. Otherwise hotter than average mid week.
We look to dry out for at least the the start of Labor Day Weekend.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light northwest breeze.
Sunday night: Pleasant and partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Rain showers and downpours arrive. Thunder also possible. Most of the rain looks to fall near and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Highs barely 70 for the Valley and mid 70s for central Virginia. Lows in the 60s with more showers at times Monday night.
Tuesday: A shower and thunderstorm risk. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows near 70.
Wednesday to Friday: Scattered to isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, hazy, hotter and humid. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry at this time. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.