Flood Watch Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - I hope you enjoyed the stellar weather weather on Sunday, as it won’t be so nice on Monday! Tracking a weather disturbance over the southern U.S.. This system will spread clouds our way overnight. Rain showers are likely Monday with a rumble of thunder possible. Most of the rain looks to fall over the Shenandoah Valley and over West Virginia. An easterly wind flow will keep temperatures below average. We’ll have to watch for possible high water Monday afternoon and evening. Especially west over the Shenandoah Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region for Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. 1 - 2, locally 3 inches of rain many cause flooding.