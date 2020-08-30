Flood Watch Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - I hope you enjoyed the stellar weather weather on Sunday, as it won’t be so nice on Monday! Tracking a weather disturbance over the southern U.S.. This system will spread clouds our way overnight. Rain showers are likely Monday with a rumble of thunder possible. Most of the rain looks to fall over the Shenandoah Valley and over West Virginia. An easterly wind flow will keep temperatures below average. We’ll have to watch for possible high water Monday afternoon and evening. Especially west over the Shenandoah Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region for Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. 1 - 2, locally 3 inches of rain many cause flooding.
A front nearby the first few days of September will keep our weather unsettled at times. Especially northwest. There will be chances for a shower/storm Tuesday through Friday. Otherwise hotter than average mid week.
We look to dry out for at least the the start of Labor Day Weekend.
Sunday overnight: Pleasant temperatures under increasing clouds. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Rain showers and downpours arrive. Thunder also possible. Most of the rain looks to fall near and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains over the Shenandoah Valley. Highs upper 60s for the Valley and low to mid 70s for central Virginia. Lows in the 60s with more showers at times Monday night.
Tuesday: A spotty shower and thunderstorm risk. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows near 70.
Wednesday to Friday: Scattered to isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, hazy, hotter and humid. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry at this time. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.