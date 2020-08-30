FEMA announces Lost Wages Assistance Program for Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced a new grant available in Virginia aimed at getting people back on their feet.
The grant will provide $300 per week and is available to anyone receiving between $100 and $378 of unemployment insurance benefits due to a loss or partial loss of income from COVID-19. Joyce Fogg with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says Virginia has received over 300 million dollars from FEMA for the lost wages grant. There is no application process needed to receive this funding.
“It will automatically be added to those receiving $100 or up to the $378 in unemployment insurance benefits,” Fogg said.
This grant will run until the weekend of December 27, 2020 or until the funding runs out. Fogg also says if anyone has questions about the lost wages grant to reach out to the VEC.
