Albemarle County restaurant working hard to combat losses in revenue from COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurants continue to take a beating due to the Coronavirus but the Brick Oven Restaurant and PIzzeria is doing all they can to survive.
Dario Alvez bought The Brick Oven in February, making his dream of owning a business in America a reality.
“My dream came true,” Dario said. “Then totally fell down.”
Alvez and his wife Karla, have seen first hand many small businesses suffer due to the pandemic.
“So many places have closed and they’ve closed for good,” Karla Alvez said. “Its really sad because some places have been in business for a long time and they didn’t have the credit card back ups we had to be able to fall back on.”
Because of advice from a friend, the Alvez’s are asking for help. Karla has created a GoFundMe page to generate money to keep the doors open but that’s not the only way they are accepting support.
“We need people to come in here and support the business any way they can whether it be through prayers, donations, ordering food, dine in, take out whatever,” Karla Alvez said.
They see other business shutting down and they’re doing all they can to avoid doing the same.
