Vitae Distillery hosts soft opening of new tasting room

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Vitae Distillery hosted a soft opening of its new tasting room in downtown Charlottesville.
The new space is located on Water Street near Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. The Henry Avenue tasting room will be temporarily closed to focus on the new one.
Founder Ian Glomski says there are still a few more updates in store for the new location.
“We’re not like 100% up to where we will be in a few months. There’s still a few aesthetics to be installed. But really this is really a time for us to shake out our systems, to kind of learn what we forgot, how we have to build new systems, things of that sort,” Glomski said.
Glomski said Vitae plans on partnering with nearby restaurants to serve food in the near future.
