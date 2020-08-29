Remnants of Laura and Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today we watch showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder in association with the remnants of Laura and a cold front moving across Virginia.
The remnants of tropical system Laura - its rain and energy - will become absorbed along a cold front moving over the Mid-Atlantic. The heaviest rain and isolated severe weather risk comes over our region from mid Saturday morning to early afternoon west to east. Localized flooding possible. However, the system is moving fast so widespread flooding is not likely. Rainfall Saturday will be generally less than an inch.
In regards to severe weather, some damaging wind gusts or even a quick spin up isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially late Saturday morning to early afternoon. The greatest severe weather risk is east of our region. More toward I-95. Widespread rain will end by early to mid afternoon. Remaining breezy through Saturday evening with a lingering shower/storm as a cold front moves southeast from the Ohio Valley. A direr air mass arrives Saturday night and Sunday. Fantastic late August weather expected Sunday and Sunday night with lower humidity.
Saturday: Rainy morning to early afternoon. Tropical downpours also possible. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out, mainly east. Highs in the 80s. Southwest breeze.
Saturday night: A lingering brief spotty downpour early in the evening as a cold front advances southeast over the region. Partly cloudy and pleasant overnight. Areas of fog forming. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Sunny, nice, less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and even a thunderstorm possible. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday through Thursday: Shower/storm chance. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s for central Virginia. Lows near 70.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.