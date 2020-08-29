North American Sake Brewery holds second anniversary celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - North American Sake Brewery is celebrated its second anniversary on August 29.
The brewery is the only one of its kind in Virginia. There was live music all day, as well as food and drink specials, to celebrate the anniversary. Brewery Owner Andrew Centofante says the community has played a huge role in helping the brewery survive the pandemic.
“The city of Charlottesville really is home to me and an has just been so supportive through all of this really difficult time,” Centofante said. “We had a lot of challenges but luckily we have a really awesome patio space and people who have come really just poured their heart out and supported us.”
Centofante says he has a huge passion for brewing sake. Before he opened the brewery, he was able to study under a sixth-generation Sake brewer in Japan.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.