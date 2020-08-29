LOCKN’ postpones festival to 2021

ARRINGTON, Va. (WVIR) - The LOCKN’ festival, an annual event held in Nelson County, will be postponed until October 2021, festival organizers announced.
The festival will now be held from October 1-3, 2021. LOCKN’ 2020 had originally been scheduled for June 19 through June 21. It was delayed until October 2 - 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, before the latest delay pushed it out of 2020 entirely.
The festival is offering full refunds of tickets and accommodation costs. It is also offering to rollover tickets to 2021 if customers wish.
Organizers announced that Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, a rock group mostly covering the Grateful Dead, will perform three live, crowdless shows from Arrington October 2 through October 4. The shows will be streamed virtually on fans.com.
LOCKN’ Moved To October 1-3, 2021 — Rollover + Refund Options
LOCKN’ Fam,
Our hearts were hopeful these past months as we have put our experience and resources into a plan to safely produce LOCKN’ 2020. Despite the efforts of our team, it’s become clear it won’t be viable to safely and responsibly gather at LOCKN’ in 2020. So, we must announce that we have decided to shift our focus to 2021. We are disappointed to miss all of your beautiful faces and the uplifting vibe on Infinity Downs Farm, but the health and safety of our artists, staff, fans, vendors, and the surrounding community must come first. Accordingly, LOCKN’ will take place October 1 – 3, 2021 with a special Steal Your Thursday on September 30.
If you are a LOCKN’ 2020 ticket holder, you have the opportunity to obtain a full refund of your tickets and camping accommodations. If you’d like to roll over your tickets to 2021, we’re excited to offer you some added perks. More information on the lineup will be announced at a later date — we’re already working on it!
Feeling homesick for LOCKN’ today? Don’t worry… We have a big surprise for you! Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will stream three crowdless performances from the LOCKN’ site, October 2 – 4, 2020. This is a chance to build something special for the community, and we are excited to have a band that is steeped in LOCKN’ history create it with us. LOCKN’ 2020 purchasers transferring their ticket order to LOCKN’ 2021 will receive one free access voucher to all three crowdless performances from LOCKN’ by Joe Russo’s Almost Dead on October 2-4. Additional details of the livestream event will be unveiled soon.
Here are the additional benefits per ticket type:
- GA and Student/Military Ticket Holders who choose to roll over their tickets to LOCKN’ 2021 receive one entry in a drawing to win VIP Tickets and Camping upgrades. Multiple winners will be selected!
- VIP Ticket Holders who choose to roll over tickets to LOCKN’ 2021 will receive an invitation to a private celebration at LOCKN’ 2021 with complimentary food and beverages, along with some surprise guests.
- Super VIP Ticket Holders who choose to roll over their tickets to LOCKN’ 2021 will receive an invitation to a private celebration at LOCKN 2021 with complimentary food and beverages, along with some surprise guests. They will also get a very special ride on the Main Stage turntable.
To give fans peace of mind, we are offering a new Flex Ticket that is fully refundable until Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:59PM ET. No questions asked — fully refundable. While this option will be immediately available to all new ticket purchasers, we are also offering it as an upgrade to all previous ticket buyers starting September 28, 2020 once the refund window has closed for current LOCKN’ 2020 ticket holders.
To be absolutely clear… If, for any reason, the festival is canceled next year, you will receive a full refund regardless of whether you have a Flex Ticket or not. We are making the Flex Ticket option available for your convenience should your plans or intentions change between now and when the festival occurs, next year.
HOW TO REQUEST A REFUND, ROLLOVER, OR DONATE YOUR ORDER
1. Log into your Front Gate Tickets account.2. Select the ‘Your Account’ button and then ‘Order History’ at the top navigation bar. This will take you to your ticket purchase.3. Select ‘View Order Detail’ on the order number you wish to have refunded.4. Select your preferred option button (‘REQUEST REFUND,’ ‘ROLLOVER ORDER,’ or ‘DONATE ORDER’) at the top of your order details. It will automatically initiate the process. You will have the ability to change your selection at any point before September 27 at 11:59PM ET.
Be sure to select your preference no later than September 27 at 11:59PM ET. If you do make a selection by September 27, orders will automatically roll over to 2021.
