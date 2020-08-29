LOCKN’ postpones festival to 2021

Our hearts were hopeful these past months as we have put our experience and resources into a plan to safely produce LOCKN’ 2020. Despite the efforts of our team, it’s become clear it won’t be viable to safely and responsibly gather at LOCKN’ in 2020. So, we must announce that we have decided to shift our focus to 2021. We are disappointed to miss all of your beautiful faces and the uplifting vibe on Infinity Downs Farm, but the health and safety of our artists, staff, fans, vendors, and the surrounding community must come first. Accordingly, LOCKN’ will take place October 1 – 3, 2021 with a special Steal Your Thursday on September 30.