Less Humid Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Saturday as the remnants of Laura passed by, we’re drying out overnight. A cold front is sweeping southeast from the Ohio Valley tonight and this will usher in a drier and more stable air mass tonight and Sunday. Lower relative humidity and dew points ahead. Only for one day, however.
Tracking a weather disturbance over the southern Plains. This system will spread clouds our way Sunday night. Rain showers are likely Monday with a rumble of thunder possible. A northeast flow will keep temperatures below average. We’ll have to watch for possible high water Monday and Monday night.
A front nearby the first few days of September will keep our weather unsettled at times. Especially northwest. There will be chances for a shower/storm Tuesday through Saturday. Otherwise hotter than average mid week.
Saturday overnight: Clearing and drying. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog. Wind becoming calm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light northwest breeze.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Rain showers and downpours arrive. Thunder also possible. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s with more showers Monday night.
Tuesday: A shower and thunderstorm risk. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows near 70.
Wednesday to Friday: Scattered to isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, hazy, hotter and humid. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm risk at this time. Highs lower 80s.
